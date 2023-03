Inside Nantes' Flamboyant Gothic cathedral, the tomb of François II (r 1458–88), Duke of Brittany, and of his second wife, Marguerite de Foix, is a masterpiece of Renaissance art. Enjoy a moment of peace afterwards in Jardin de la Psallette, the secret cathedral garden out back from where you can also access the cathedral crypt.

Watch for sacred-music concerts (€20) held inside the cathedral.