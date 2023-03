Overlooking the river, this is a magical museum with 1st-edition books, hand-edited manuscripts and cardboard theatre cut-outs. Child-friendly interactive displays introduce or reintroduce you to the work of Jules Verne, who was born in Nantes in 1828. Signs are in French but Verne's books, such as Around the World in 80 Days, are so well known that it's worthwhile visiting regardless. The museum is a 2km walk down river from the town centre.