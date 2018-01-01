Welcome to La Rochelle
This 'white city' is also commendably green, with innovative public transport, open spaces and plenty of activities and attractions for families visiting with children.
La Rochelle's late-20th-century district of Les Minimes was built on reclaimed land, and now has one of the largest marinas in the country. Unlike the Med with its motor cruisers, the 3500 moorings here are mostly used by yachts, which fill the harbour with billowing spinnakers.
Top experiences in La Rochelle
La Rochelle activities
La Rochelle's City Segway Tour
Meet your guide in the center of La Rochelle, then step aboard your Segway to start your tour. Master the controls of your Segway during a practice session, then spin along the city streets with your guide. During your tour, explore the pretty streets and squares of La Rochelle and admire panoramic views along the shoreline. During your tour you will be accompanied by a guide who will tell you everything about La Rochelle and who will bring the city’s colorful past to life. When your tour comes to an end, hop off your Segway back at your original departure point.
La Rochelle Seaside Segway Tour
Convene with your guide at a centrally located meeting point. Whether you choose the morning or afternoon tour, you can expect to see the most beautiful corners of this coastal city on your 1-hour Segway trip around town. Before your journey begins, your guide will provide brief instructions on how best to pilot a Segway (even if you haven’t ridden one before, the technology is straightforward and quick to master). Once you’ve gotten acquainted with your Segway, off you go. La Rochelle — known as The White City, thanks to its limestone buildings — has been a thriving harbor area for centuries. Take in the sights of its beautiful coastline, including its historic architecture and many lighthouses, as you go. Your guide will describe the city's monuments and landmarks. The tour concludes roughly one hour after you’ve hopped aboard. Note that Segway riders must weigh between 100 pounds (45 kg) and 260 pounds (118 kg).
Mobile Wifi Everywhere in La Rochelle
Rent your personal 4G mobile hotspot, and enjoy internet where and when you want in La Rochelle, share your memories instantly with your friends and family. Save on incredibly high data roaming coasts. You are unlimited. Absolutely unlimited data and you can share the connection with 10 WiFi enabled devices, simultaneously. Feel free to share it with your friends or family.The connection is ultra-fast if you are covered with 4G. If 4G is not available in your area, then you will be connected to the 3G+ or 3G network. You will receive your hotspot in a protective cover directly at your hotel or any place in La Rochelle city centre.Just turn on the personal hotspot, on your WiFi enabled device (Smartphone, tablet, laptop or other), choose the hotspot's network name and you're connected. At the end of your rental, you just have to drop your package in any mailbox you can see! Ready to enjoy your stay in France!
4G Wifi Rental in La Rochelle
Stop hunting WiFi spots! Instead of paying data roaming fees or hunting free WiFi spots, stay connected everywhere and anytime with high speed WiFi. The pocket WiFi is a mobile WiFi Hotspot that you can take everywhere to get online on the go. It allows you to stay connected at all time and avoid data roaming fees when traveling abroad. The best alternative to SIM cards. Access unlimited data in Europe: Stay connected at all time and enjoy worry-free mobile internet everywhere in Europe. This product offers 4G LTE coverage: Get high-speed internet access through the largest local 4G-LTE mobile broadband network.There are no hidden fees: One flat price which includes the rental of the pocket WiFi hotspot along with your unlimited data plan. No bill shock guarantee! Express delivery and easy return is included. Delivery to your address in La Rochelle within two business days. You also get a pre-paid envelope to return the hotspot.The mobile hotspot will give you full access to the internet. Every usual usage is possible. You will also have access to every data consuming application of your smartphone, tablet or computer (emails, interactive maps, applications or simply internet)The pocket WiFi provides you autonomy by simplifying your access to the internet during your stay. Stay connected with your family and friends, share your travel experience and get the information you need during your trip.
La Rochelle 1h City Segway Tour
Meet your guide at a meeting point set at 11:00 am (Wednesday and Saturday) or 4:00 pm (Wednesday to Sunday). Whether you choose the morning or afternoon tour, you can expect to see the most beautiful corners of this coastal city during your 1-hour Segway trip. Before your journey begins, your guide will provide you with brief instructions on how to best drive a Segway (If you have never done so, you will see that the technology is easy and fast to master). Once you got familiar with your Segway, off you go ! In the program : You will start at the agency Mobilboard then you will pass by Le Gabut, Trawlers' basin, the emblematic towers of La Rochelle : la Tour Saint-Nicolas and la Tour de la Chaine. Then you will pass by the Trail Basin Lock, the Old Port Channel, the Channel Promenade, the Minimes Harbour (Biggest yachting harbour in Europe), the beach of the Minimes, the Pointe des Minimes and finally : The lighthouse at the end of the world. You will also be equipped with a small headset, so you can follow along as your guide describes the monuments of the city and landmarks. The tour ends approximately one hour after you hopped aboard.
Skip the Line Ticket: La Rochelle Towers
Looking out to the Atlantic, the Tour Saint-Nicolas (14th century), the Tour de la Chaîne (14th century) and the Tour de la Lanterne(12th and15th century) are the remains of a great fortification building campaign undertaken in the City of La Rochelle from 1199.The “Tour Saint Nicolas” and “Tour de la Chaine” form the majestic gateway to the Old Port and for ten centuries formed the key defensive bastions to the city. As true palatial constructions and city castles, they are the symbol of a city with a very rich hand proud seafaring and trading heritage.The Tour de la Lanterne, the oldest lighthouse on the Atlantic coast and then a navy prison, contains over 600 examples ofgraffiti carved into the walls by prisoners in over 3 centuries.