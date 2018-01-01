La Rochelle 1h City Segway Tour

Meet your guide at a meeting point set at 11:00 am (Wednesday and Saturday) or 4:00 pm (Wednesday to Sunday). Whether you choose the morning or afternoon tour, you can expect to see the most beautiful corners of this coastal city during your 1-hour Segway trip. Before your journey begins, your guide will provide you with brief instructions on how to best drive a Segway (If you have never done so, you will see that the technology is easy and fast to master). Once you got familiar with your Segway, off you go ! In the program : You will start at the agency Mobilboard then you will pass by Le Gabut, Trawlers' basin, the emblematic towers of La Rochelle : la Tour Saint-Nicolas and la Tour de la Chaine. Then you will pass by the Trail Basin Lock, the Old Port Channel, the Channel Promenade, the Minimes Harbour (Biggest yachting harbour in Europe), the beach of the Minimes, the Pointe des Minimes and finally : The lighthouse at the end of the world. You will also be equipped with a small headset, so you can follow along as your guide describes the monuments of the city and landmarks. The tour ends approximately one hour after you hopped aboard.