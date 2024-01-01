Musée des Automates et Modèles Réduits

This small museum displays 300 automated dolls from the last two centuries, including a near-life-size re-creation of bygone Montmartre in Paris, right down to the Moulin Rouge and the funicular railway. Trainspotters will love the miniature cars, computer-automated naval battles and model railway in the scale model collection.
