A hike up the 117 steps inside the bell stone of fortified Église St-Martin rewards with a mighty fine panorama of St-Martin-de-Ré and the coast. The well-used wooden staircase twists up past the bell tower's trio of bells, the largest of which dates to 1890 and weighs a mighty 1140kg. Be warned: the bells ring for a few minutes every half-hour, in addition to a deafening 10 minutes at 7am, noon and 7pm each day to announce the traditional call to prayer.