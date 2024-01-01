Tour de la Grosse Horloge

La Rochelle

The gateway to the old city, Tour de la Grosse Horloge is a steadfast Gothic-style clock tower with a 12th-century base and 18th-century top.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Entrance of the Aquarium of La Rochelle, France in summer.

    Aquarium La Rochelle

    0.36 MILES

    La Rochelle's state-of-the-art, family-friendly aquarium is home to 12,000 marine animals and 600 different species. Visits begin by descending in a…

  • Harbour and maritime museum in the Port of La Rochelle, France.

    Musée Maritime

    0.55 MILES

    In a series of boldly coloured, red, blue and yellow canopied hangars at the Bassin à Flot, the Maritime Museum evokes the history of La Rochelle port,…

  • Phare des Baleines lighthouse.

    Phare des Baleines

    20.41 MILES

    For an overview of the island, follow the crowds to Phare des Baleines, the island's scarlet-tipped, 59m-tall lighthouse on its northwestern tip. Scale…

  • Tour de la Lanterne

    Tour de la Lanterne

    0.24 MILES

    Easily mistaken for an ornate church spire, the conical 15th-century Tour de la Lanterne is La Rochelle's beauty queen. It was so named because of its…

  • Clocher Observatoire

    Clocher Observatoire

    10.75 MILES

    A hike up the 117 steps inside the bell stone of fortified Église St-Martin rewards with a mighty fine panorama of St-Martin-de-Ré and the coast. The well…

  • Réserve Naturelle Marais d'Yves

    Réserve Naturelle Marais d'Yves

    8.35 MILES

    An easy 15km drive south of La Rochelle, this nature reserve runs a free nature centre where you can peer through telescopes to watch some of the 192…

  • Tour St-Nicolas

    Tour St-Nicolas

    0.17 MILES

    The only tower to be decked out like a house, this 37m-high pentagonal stone tower has leaned slightly to one side ever since building was complete in…

1. Tour de la Chaîne

0.16 MILES

To protect the harbour at night in times of war, an enormous chain was raised between the two 14th-century stone towers at the harbour entrance to La…

4. Musée du Nouveau Monde

0.26 MILES

La Rochelle's role as a departure point for North America is interpreted at this museum, housed in an elegant courtyard-clad mansion built in 1750.

5. Musée des Beaux-Arts

0.28 MILES

La Rochelle's Museum of Fine Arts, housed inside a stunning neoclassical building, hosts an impressive collection of 15th- to 20th-century art.

