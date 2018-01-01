Welcome to Bayonne
Biarritz and French Basque coast tour from San Sebastian
Do not lose the opportunity to visit the fantastic towns of the Basque French coast.Pickup at your hotel takes place at 9.00 am. Proceed to stops at Bayonne and Biarritz, where you will have the opportunity to see the traditional and the modern coastal people's lifestyle from fishing boats to popular surfing spots. In Biarritz, enjoy the lifestyle of young surfers aside of high class Casino and traditional restaurants. The combination of these two different environments makes this town definitely worth a visit and a pleasure for the senses. Along the journey a lunch will be served, included in the tour. Tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel so you do not have to worry about logistics; just get ready to enjoy an amazing trip!
Walking Guided Tour of Bayonne (English only)
Meet your guide by Place de la Liberté in central Bayonne, where you will enjoy a beautiful view of the Nive and Adour rivers and understand why the Romans decided to set a military camp here in the IV century. Then you will set off on your 2-hour walking tour. You will walk to the feudal fortress of Bayonne, Chateau Vieux, the Sainte Marie Cathedral, a Unesco World Heritage site, and the Place Pasteur, the medieval heart of Bayonne. Along the way, your guide will point out examples of beautiful traditional half-timbered architecture and regale you with stories about life in medieval Bayonne. You will also take a peek at the amazing defensive system of Bayonne, including hidden remains of the Roman wall. You will then cross the river to visit the charming Petit Bayonne quarter, where Basque identity is always present. Hear about the modern daily life of Bayonne and Basque traditions as you visit the youngest quarter of Bayonne. Then walk to the Chateau Neuf and the Saint-Andre church, before returning to Grand Bayonne. At the end of the tour, you will discover why Bayonne became the capital of chocolate, and walk by the hundred-year-old chocolate shops of the famous Rue du Port Neuf.