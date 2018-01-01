Walking Guided Tour of Bayonne (English only)

Meet your guide by Place de la Liberté in central Bayonne, where you will enjoy a beautiful view of the Nive and Adour rivers and understand why the Romans decided to set a military camp here in the IV century. Then you will set off on your 2-hour walking tour. You will walk to the feudal fortress of Bayonne, Chateau Vieux, the Sainte Marie Cathedral, a Unesco World Heritage site, and the Place Pasteur, the medieval heart of Bayonne. Along the way, your guide will point out examples of beautiful traditional half-timbered architecture and regale you with stories about life in medieval Bayonne. You will also take a peek at the amazing defensive system of Bayonne, including hidden remains of the Roman wall. You will then cross the river to visit the charming Petit Bayonne quarter, where Basque identity is always present. Hear about the modern daily life of Bayonne and Basque traditions as you visit the youngest quarter of Bayonne. Then walk to the Chateau Neuf and the Saint-Andre church, before returning to Grand Bayonne. At the end of the tour, you will discover why Bayonne became the capital of chocolate, and walk by the hundred-year-old chocolate shops of the famous Rue du Port Neuf.