Private Tour of St Malo Cancale Cap Frehel and Dinan from St Malo

Meet your guide at 9am in at your hotel in St Malo or nearby.You will begin your visit in St Malo to discover its ramparts, the Old City, where you will learn about the Corsaire, the famous pirates which caused so much trouble to the English merchant ships. Then, your guide will take you through St Malo's amazing fortress and tell you stories about the pirates, important sailors, discoverers, and wars between the English the Dutch and the French. It is also a great experience for kids who like pirates stories. You'll finally know the real reason why pirates wear a bandage over one eye...Then, move on to Cancale for a seafood lunch with Abalone if you are lucky enough to come in October.The abalone is the real sea caviar- rare and mainly available in October. After lunch, you will visit a unique oyster farm where for generations people raise, and prepare oysters for one of the best chefs in France. Learn everything about oysters' production and why some are expensive, and others cheap. A tasting is included in the visit.Your next step is the medieval city of Dinan, 45 minutes drive from Cancale. Founded by the Lords of Dinan in 1040, this unique medieval city hasn't changed since the 12th Century. You'll feel the power and wealth of the traders of this city. A real jump in history.After a nice walk trough this city, head towards the Cap Frehel to admire one of the most fantastic views in Brittany. Your guide will make sure to get there for sunset for a even more romantic view.Around 7pm, your guide will drive you back to St Malo.