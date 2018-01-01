Welcome to Rennes
Rennes activities
Mont Saint-Michel Private Full Day Tour from St Malo
Meet your guide in St Malo and first you will offered some coffee and fresh croissants. Then, you will head to Mont Saint-Michel after a 35 minute drive through some lovely villages on Brittany. Before your arrival at Mont Saint-Michel, you stop in Avranches to see Bishop Aubert whose skull was touched by the Archangel Michel in 708 AD in order for him to build a monastery on the Mont. Then, you will arrive at the Mount and will enjoy a relaxing omelet at the Mere Poulard or at another place with a unique view over the bay. After lunch (not included), you will visit the Abbey through the narrow streets and explore the history from the Middle Ages to the 19th century. The Mount has such an incredible history which you will discover with your private guide on a unique visit. Your guide will tell you all the secret stories and hidden places of the Mont. Be ready for a lot a incredible stories about this Marvel. Back to St Malo around 5 or 6pm.
Private Day Trip to Mont Saint-Michel and St-Malo
Enjoy a private day tour from Rennes to Mont Saint-Michel and Saint-Malo. After being picked up by your driver-guide you will be driven to Mont Saint-Michel. Along the way you will hear the story of Brittany and Normandy while admiring the landscapes of the UNESCO Bay of Saint-Michel. Discover Mont Saint-Michel on a private walking tour through its fortifications, its narrow streets in the village and through its amazing Abbey Church, a masterpiece of architecture.Your private tour guide will tell you everything about the story of the area from the 8th century until today remembering the historical period of the Hundred Year War, the French Revolution and the Second World war. After the tour you will have free time to explore before heading to Saint-Malo. Here you will discover its famous privateers and famous people such as Chateaubriand. There will be a walking tour and then some free time before heading back to Rennes.
Mobile Wifi Everywhere in Rennes
Rent your personal 4G mobile hotspot, and enjoy internet where and when you want in Rennes, share your memories instantly with your friends and family. Save on incredibly high data roaming coasts. You are unlimited. Absolutely unlimited data and you can share the connection with 10 WiFi enabled devices, simultaneously. Feel free to share it with your friends or family.The connection is ultra-fast if you are covered with 4G. If 4G is not available in your area, then you will be connected to the 3G+ or 3G network. You will receive your hotspot in a protective cover directly at your hotel or any place in Rennes city centre.Just turn on the personal hotspot, on your WiFi enabled device (Smartphone, tablet, laptop or other), choose the hotspot's network name and you're connected. At the end of your rental, you just have to drop your package in any mailbox you can see! Ready to enjoy your stay in France!
Private Tour of St Malo Cancale Cap Frehel and Dinan from St Malo
Meet your guide at 9am in at your hotel in St Malo or nearby.You will begin your visit in St Malo to discover its ramparts, the Old City, where you will learn about the Corsaire, the famous pirates which caused so much trouble to the English merchant ships. Then, your guide will take you through St Malo's amazing fortress and tell you stories about the pirates, important sailors, discoverers, and wars between the English the Dutch and the French. It is also a great experience for kids who like pirates stories. You'll finally know the real reason why pirates wear a bandage over one eye...Then, move on to Cancale for a seafood lunch with Abalone if you are lucky enough to come in October.The abalone is the real sea caviar- rare and mainly available in October. After lunch, you will visit a unique oyster farm where for generations people raise, and prepare oysters for one of the best chefs in France. Learn everything about oysters' production and why some are expensive, and others cheap. A tasting is included in the visit.Your next step is the medieval city of Dinan, 45 minutes drive from Cancale. Founded by the Lords of Dinan in 1040, this unique medieval city hasn't changed since the 12th Century. You'll feel the power and wealth of the traders of this city. A real jump in history.After a nice walk trough this city, head towards the Cap Frehel to admire one of the most fantastic views in Brittany. Your guide will make sure to get there for sunset for a even more romantic view.Around 7pm, your guide will drive you back to St Malo.
Walking tour in Saint-Malo
Meet your guide at the front gate of Saint-Malo intramuros. Here starts your tour inside the fortifications of Saint-Malo with your private guide. Enter the fortifications, walk around the fortifications wall and go exploring through its tiny historical streets for about 2 hours. You'll hear about the history of Saint-Malo, the discovery of America and local attractions like Le Beurre Bordier restaurant, plus learn from your guide about the village's surroundings this charming town.Afterward, take in the extramuros of Saint-Malo for about 1 hour, and explore quiet places where you can enjoy a moment away from the crowds. Perhaps enjoy a picnic made of fresh local products, and/or visit the Tour Solidor, cité d'Aleth or the Rance river.An experienced photographer, your guide gladly takes pictures of you on the tour and will send them to you afterward by email.
Private walking tour in Rennes
Meet your guide at Place du Parlement to begin your private walking tour. Enter the historical center, and go exploring through its tiny cobbled streets for about 150 minutes. You'll hear about the history of Rennes and Brittany and you will understand the reasons why Brittany is so particular in the French History. You will see attractions like Le Parlement, Place Sainte-Anne, Place des Lices (outdoor market), plus learn from your guide about the villages surrounding in greater Brittany (Brocéliande, Fougères, Vitré, Josselin). Afterward, take in the Thabor Garden for about 30 minutes, and explore quiet places where you can enjoy a moment away from the crowds. Perhaps enjoy a picnic made of fresh local products.An experienced photographer, your guide gladly takes pictures of you on the tour and will send them to you afterward by email.