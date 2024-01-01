French baroque Église St-Louis en l’Île was built between 1664 and 1726 and renovated in 2022. It hosts classical music and organ concerts and offers a free guided tour of its interior (in French and English) one Sunday a month at 3pm; check the agenda online.
