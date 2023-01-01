Musée Maillol

Located in the stunning 18th-century Hôtel Bouchardon, this splendid little museum focuses on the work of sculptor Aristide Maillol (1861–1944), whose creations primarily occupy several rooms on the 2nd floor, and also includes works by Matisse, Gauguin, Kandinsky, Cézanne and Picasso. All are from the private collection of Odessa-born Dina Vierny (1919–2009), Maillol’s principal model for 10 years from the age of 15. Major temporary exhibitions (included in the admission price) regularly take place here.