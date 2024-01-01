At the heart of the Jewish quarter of Pletzl lies this art nouveau synagogue, designed in 1913 by Hector Guimard, who was also responsible for the city's famous metro entrances; this was his only religious building. It was completed in 1914 and extensively restored following damage during dynamite attacks in WWII. The interior is open to members only.
