Parc du Champ de Mars

Running southeast from the Eiffel Tower, the grassy Champ de Mars – an ideal summer picnic spot – was originally used as a parade ground for the cadets of the 18th-century École Militaire, the vast French-classical building at the southeastern end of the park, which counts Napoléon Bonaparte among its graduates. The steel-and-etched-glass Wall for Peace Memorial, erected in 2000, is by Clara Halter.

From 2021 to 2024 the park will host a temporary Grand Palais while the original undergoes Olympic renovations.

Check for scheduled children's puppet shows.