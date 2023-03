Part-museum, part-tourist office, the Maison du Parc is an excellent place to learn about the Jura's flora and fauna, as well as browse old-fangled skis and get maps and advice on exploring the park. Listening posts share locals' stories and there are tactile exhibits themed around geology and the climate (great for kids). It's in Lajoux, 19km east of the park's largest town, St-Claude.