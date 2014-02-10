Welcome to Lille
Thanks to the Eurostar and the TGV, Lille makes an easy, environmentally sustainable weekend destination from London, Paris or Brussels.
Top experiences in Lille
Amazing hotels and hostels
Recent articles
Lille activities
Lille City Sightseeing Tour
You will see the Grand Place, the old city, the Town Hall and its belfry, the Fine Arts Museum and much much more! Founded in the 11th century, Lille is a town which has been Flemish, Burgundian, Spanish and finally French, the result of such a lively past has been the growth of eclectic districts that you can see today. Audio-visual system available in 8 languages (French, English, German, Dutch, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese).
Lille Tour by Vintage Car with Private Driver and Champagne
Visit Lille in 30 minutes, 45 minutes,1 hour or 1h30 to discover Lille's squares, streets and monuments. Do not miss the opportunity to see the charming streets of the "Vieux Lille" from a different perspective. The tour will enable you to live an unforgettable experience in a friendly and pleasant atmosphere.
Lille City Pass
SAVE MONEY WITH THE LILLE CITY PASS OFFERING:Free Access to 27 tourist and cultural sites including the Fine Arts Museum of Lille, the City Tour, Charles de Gaulle's Birthplace, Museum of the Hospice Comtesse and many moreFree access to the Lille urban area public transport system (buses, metro and tramway)5% rebate on certain products at the boutique of the Lille Tourist OfficeReductions and discounts in selected stores and restaurants10% discount in Meert restaurant at La Piscine museum in RoubaixAn discount check book with offered at Mc Arthur Glen in Roubaix 10% discount in Le Paradoxe restaurant in TourcoingSpecial price at the Cinema from Le Fresnoy in Tourcoing.The three day Lille City Pass gives you all of the above as well as free access to 8 tourist attractions in the Nord-Pas de Calais region and free access to the TER (regional express trains) network.Some museums are closed on Mondays and/or Tuesdays as well as on the first weekend of September.Additional features of the 72 hour pass:Free access to the TER network in the regionFree access to 8 tourist attractions in the Nord pas de Calais region
Australian and New Zealand Battlefield Tour in Somme
After pickup from your hotel or the train station in Lille or Arras, journey to Villers Bretonneux, the Victoria School, the cemetery and memorial where the dawn ceremony happens every April. Afterward, head to Le Hamel Australian Memorial, the area where General John Monash led the Australian troops towards victory. In Albert, opt to see the iconic basilica with the Golden Madonna (to be visited on request at no cost). After lunch, continue to the Lochnagar crater at Pozières and the 1st Australian Division Memorial. See Thiepval Memorial, the largest WWI Memorial bearing the names of more than 73,000 soldiers who have no known grave. Then check out Bullecourt, the Jean and Denise Letaille Museum, the Slough Hat and the Statue in the Australian Park. After a full day of sightseeing, you will return to your original departure point.
9 Hour Canadian WW1 Somme Battlefield Tour departing from Arras or Lille
We are leaving your hotel or accommodation towards the Somme battlefields.You will visit the Subways dug by the British Engineers and used by the Canadian troops to go towards the German lines minutes before the Battle of Vimy. You will walk in the Canadian and German trenches, seeing the scars left by the war in the landscape. Mine-craters, shell-craters are the witnesses of what happened there.I will bring you to Neuville Saint Vaast Canadian N°2 Cemetery, Courcelette Canadian Memorial.Time for lunch, a light lunch, a sandwich or an omelette or a soup and a drink all included.After lunch we are going to Thiepval Memorial to the Missing, the largest memorial bearing the names of more than 73,000 soldiers who have no known grave. Behind it lays the Anglo French cemetery, 600 graves.We will end the day with the Beaumont Hamel New Foundland Memorial Park, a place where you will also see the trenches used by the troops, Y Ravine where the Germans were, a shell crater transformed in a cemetery, a statue of a Highland Soldier of the 52nd Highland Division and the "Danger Tree" the only tree in the area who was there during WW1.Heading back towards your hotel or accommodation.
Lille 2 Hour Bike Tour
The cool and easy ride, the funny bicycle exercises, the variety of bikes (such as tandems or electric bicycles) make this visit an increasing success with tourists but also business teams, families with teenagers, hen or stag parties…Biking is probably the best way to visit the city and a very good way to start your stay in Lille.