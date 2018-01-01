Le Havre Shore Excursion: Private Day Tour of U.S. D-Day Sites

While your ship is in Le Havre, take this private tour of key American D-Day locations, when Allied forces landed in Normandy to retake Europe from the Germans during World War II.Meet your guide at Le Havre harbor and travel to Normandy’s coast in your comfortable private vehicle. On the way, listen as your guide recounts the story of the Allied invasion, led by General Dwight D. Eisenhower. The operation was set to launch on June 4, 1944, but due to poor weather conditions, the future US president postponed the mission. After a more promising forecast the next evening, Eisenhower gave the go-ahead for more than 150,000 American, French, Canadian and British troops to descend on five code-named beaches: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword. Visit Pointe du Hoc, where Army Rangers stormed a German clifftop battery. Learn how they managed to scale the 100-foot (30-meter) cliff on rope ladders and capture the German post despite being heavily bombarded.Head for Omaha Beach, the most challenging beach for landings because of its strong tides and formidable cliffs. Hear accounts of the brave US soldiers who waded ashore from a landing craft only to enter a relentless crossfire from the Nazi forces. Omaha saw the highest D-Day casualties with thousands of soldiers reported dead, wounded or missing.In the afternoon, visit the poignant Normandy American Cemetery, where 9,387 Americans are buried. The vast graveyard overlooks the “Easy Red” sector of Omaha Beach, near where many of the buried soldiers were killed. Then, visit the cemetery's visitor center to remember the heroes of D-day and the Battle for Normandy. View the compelling displays charting the attack, and see the vivid videos and photos that bring the campaign to life.Continue to the well-preserved Longues-sur-Mer battery, a German stronghold situated a 200-foot (60-meter) cliff. The original big guns still stand on the clifftop, a sobering sight to see as you marvel at the courage of the British Devonshire Regiment who captured the battery on June 6.After your tour, reflect on you day as you journey back to Le Havre port where your excursion finishes.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to Le Havre port for this activity. In the rare event that your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.