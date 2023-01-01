This new, highly informative and timely (for the 75th anniversary of D-Day) museum in the town of Falaise, 41km southeast of Caen, gets you under the skin of being a civilian during the battle of Normandy. The life of civilians in the conflict is brought into stark relief through relics and artefacts of war, the stories of survivors, interactive tablets and a film that reveals the horror of the conflict and its aftermath. The museum is located near the Château de Falaise.

A €28 ticket includes the Civilians in Wartime Memorial, Le Mémorial – Un Musée pour la Paix in Caen and the Arromanches 360° Circular Cinema.