Right by the viaduct that arches over town, the magnificent form of this venerable and tranquil late-15th-century Flamboyant Gothic Église St-Melaine contains a star-studded barrel-vaulted roof and a host of painted wooden statues, including those of St Peter and the eponymous St Melaine.
