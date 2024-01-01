Église St-Melaine

Finistère

LoginSave

Right by the viaduct that arches over town, the magnificent form of this venerable and tranquil late-15th-century Flamboyant Gothic Église St-Melaine contains a star-studded barrel-vaulted roof and a host of painted wooden statues, including those of St Peter and the eponymous St Melaine.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cairn of Barnenez, in Brittany, France.

    Cairn of Barnenez

    6.27 MILES

    This enormous ancient series of hilltop tombs is set spectacularly overlooking the Bay of Morlaix, on the edge of the modern-day village of Plouezoc'h,…

  • The Eglise Notre-Dame de Croaz-Batz (Church of Our Lady) in Roscoff, France.

    Église Notre Dame de Kroaz-Batz

    12.48 MILES

    With its spectacular Renaissance belfry rising above the flat landscape, the most arresting sight in Roscoff is this unique church at the heart of the old…

  • Côte de Granit Rose

    Côte de Granit Rose

    22.96 MILES

    Running along the coast from Penvern to Trégastel and Ploumanach lies one of Brittany's natural wonders: a delightful and breezy coastline of pink-,…

  • Ferme Apicole de Térénez

    Ferme Apicole de Térénez

    29.15 MILES

    This intriguing place, 8km west of Le Faou on the D791, is abuzz with live bees that you can view in its honey museum. Depending on the season, you might…

  • Château du Taureau

    Château du Taureau

    7.16 MILES

    Sail out to this amazing petite prison-fortress constructed in the 16th century by Vauban, on a small islet in the Bay of Morlaix. Most departures are…

  • Musée de l'Ancienne Abbaye

    Musée de l'Ancienne Abbaye

    28.37 MILES

    The village is home to the ruined Benedictine Abbaye St-Guenolé (only the foundations remain). The abbey museum records the history of the settlement,…

  • Maison de la Duchesse Anne

    Maison de la Duchesse Anne

    0.24 MILES

    This magnificent 15th-century home (which, despite the name, has nothing to do with Duchess Anne) overlooking place Allende, is one of the finest examples…

View more attractions

Nearby Finistère attractions

1. Viaduct

0.04 MILES

Built in 1861 to carry the Brest–Paris railway, this colossal viaduct is unmissable. During daylight hours you can walk along the lower level for a great…

2. La Maison à Pondalez

0.16 MILES

This beautifully restored half-timbered house dating back to the 16th century is a typical example of a Morlaix maison à pondalez (house with an inner…

3. Musée de Morlaix

0.24 MILES

Closed for restoration till 2019, this museum showcases the area's history, archaeology and art, which also incorporates the beautifully preserved half…

4. Maison de la Duchesse Anne

0.24 MILES

This magnificent 15th-century home (which, despite the name, has nothing to do with Duchess Anne) overlooking place Allende, is one of the finest examples…

5. Cairn of Barnenez

6.27 MILES

This enormous ancient series of hilltop tombs is set spectacularly overlooking the Bay of Morlaix, on the edge of the modern-day village of Plouezoc'h,…

6. Château du Taureau

7.16 MILES

Sail out to this amazing petite prison-fortress constructed in the 16th century by Vauban, on a small islet in the Bay of Morlaix. Most departures are…

7. Le Jardin Exotique de Roscoff

11.44 MILES

Wander through 3500 species of exotic plants (many from the southern hemisphere) at this impressive garden on the coast; for an exhaustive list of plants…

8. Centre de Découverte des Algues

12.1 MILES

Learn all about local seaweed harvesting at this enthusiastically run museum, which also organises guided walks and gives regular free lectures (often in…