Photographs at this popular museum trace Roscoff's roaming pink-onion farmers, known as 'Johnnies', from the early 19th century. The onion farmers gave rise to the classic British stereotype of Frenchmen in berets carrying strings of onions on bicycles, as much of their business was in the UK. Today, the itinerant trade has largely vanished, though a few survive. Visit is by guided tour only; call ahead, tour times change.