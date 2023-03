Sail out to this amazing petite prison-fortress constructed in the 16th century by Vauban, on a small islet in the Bay of Morlaix. Most departures are from Kelenn beach in Carantec (15km northwest of Morlaix), while a few leave from the port of Diben in Plougasnou (17km north of Morlaix). Check online for schedules.

A joint ticket with the Cairn of Barnenez gets you a reduced fee for both sights.