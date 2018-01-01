Welcome to Morlaix

At the bottom of a deep valley sluicing through northeastern Finistère, Morlaix is an engaging town that makes a good gateway to the coast. The narrow, finger-like town centre is filled with ancient half-timbered houses that spill down to a small port at the end of a large coastal inlet. Towering above all else is an arched 58m-high viaduct built in 1861 to carry the Brest–Paris railway. During daylight hours you can walk along the lower level for a great view of the town.