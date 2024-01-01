Musée des Ursulines, housed in a 17th-century Ursuline convent, features Gallo-Roman archaeology, 16th- to 20th-century paintings, and displays about 19th-century Mâconnais life. There's also a section devoted to the life and times of the Mâcon-born Romantic poet and left-wing politician Alphonse de Lamartine (1790–1869).
