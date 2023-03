The Musée de Préhistoire de Solutré displays finds from one of Europe’s richest prehistoric sites, occupied from 35,000 to 10,000 BC. A lovely 20-minute walk from here will get you to the top of the rocky outcrop known as the Roche de Solutré, from where Mont Blanc can sometimes be seen, especially at sunset. The museum is about 10km west of Mâcon.