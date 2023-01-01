Founded by Napoléon in 1806, the Haras National houses some of France's finest thoroughbreds, ponies and draught horses. A regular schedule of afternoon guided tours runs from April to early November (days and hours vary by month; see website for details). From mid-July through August, reserve ahead for the special Wednesday afternoon equestrian demonstrations known as mercredis au Haras (adult/child €9.50/5.50) and the Spectacle de l'Été, an annually changing horse show that takes place on Tuesday and Friday evenings (adult/child €18/10).