Musée d'Art et d'Archéologie

For an enlightening historical perspective on Cluny and its abbey, start your visit at this archaeological museum inside the Palais Jean de Bourbon. Displays include a historically accurate scale model of the entire Cluny complex, a reproduction of the abbey's façade as it looked in the Middle Ages overlaid with scant remnants of its original stone carvings, and some superb Romanesque clerestories and other stonework salvaged from medieval houses around town. A combined ticket covers the museum and abbey.