Welcome to Montpellier
Unlike many southern towns, Montpellier has no Roman heritage. Instead it was founded in the 10th century by the counts of Toulouse and later became a prosperous trading port as well as a scholarly centre – Europe’s first medical school was established here in the 12th century.
The population swelled in the 1960s when many French settlers left independent Algeria and relocated here, and it’s now France's fastest-growing city and one of its most multicultural. Students make up over a third of the population, giving it a spirited vibe.
Top experiences in Montpellier
Montpellier activities
Small-Group Half-Day Languedoc Pic Saint-Loup Wine Tour from Montpellier
Set off on your wine tour in one of the most interesting wine area of Languedoc: the Pic Saint-Loup where you will discover a stunning natural landscape bathed in the aromas of the "garrigue", the typical mediterranean vegetation. You will be picked up by your guide in a minivan (small group of 2 to 8 people) on the Esplanade de l'Europe in Montpellier at 9am or 2pm.After a 30 minute drive you will start with the visit of a first wine estate. You will learn about the history of the most ancient vineyard in France, visit the cellar and the oak barrel room and then learn about the art to taste a wine before enjoying the first wine tasting of your day. On the way to the second winery you will admire the view of the Pic Saint-Loup and learn about its medieval legends. Visit and taste the wines of the second winery to know more about the wines of the excellent wine area. The return to Montpellier is planned around 12:30pm or 5:30pm.
Gourmet Walking Tour of Sete France
The visit will include delights such as pastry, cheese, wine, and other fine foods. Your culinary adventure will also take you to “les Halles” the harbors colorful and authentic covered market with the best fish, seafood, and local produce. The outdoor market on Wednesdays, one of the finest in the region, offers abundant scents and flavors of southern France where you will discover seasonal produce and how to prepare at home.
Pic St Loup Wine Tour including Homemade Lunch from Montpellier
Your professional guide will pick you up at your hotel or at a central place in Montpellier. Board your comfortable vehicle and start your 30-minutes drive to the vineyards. Follow the scenic routes and your local guide will talk about the Languedoc region wine history. Once you arrive to the wine estate, he will explain how the wine is produced there in Pic St Loup. Then, you will have the opportunity to have a tasting with different kinds of local wines.Your next stop is more about enjoying the wine and meet the owner as your guide will take you to his family home. Seat outside near the pleasant garden or in the comfortable leaving room and have an authentic meal made of farm products and cooked by his mother. If there is some time left, you will visit the medieval village for a 10 minutes walk. At the end of the visit, the guide will drive you back to Montpellier.
Small-Group Half-Day Châteaux of Montpellier Tour
Meet your guide on the Esplanade de l’Europe in Montpellier and take off in an air-conditioned minivan for an unforgettable half-day tour. At the gates of Montpellier, take a trip back in time and discover the heritage of the Languedoc region through various tastings. In the 18th century, the city's aristocrats started to build the so-called «folies», elegant houses located in the countryside and surrounded by magnificent gardens, used as sumptuous summer houses by the gentry of the time.During this tour you will visit two different châteaux, learn about the history of the vineyards, the grapes and of course taste their excellent range of wine (red, rosés and whites).
Gourmet Walking Tour of Montpellier
The walking tour of Montpellier will include delights such as olive oil, pastry, cheese, wine and other fine food items. Your culinary adventure will take you to the central market where you will see stalls laden with local produce. You will also visit an authentic coffee roastery. On this tour you will experience the simple, fresh and elegant food in the real South of France in the core of this bustling and vibrant city. The group will be a maximum of 8 people offering a more personal experience.
Segway Tour of the Old and New Montpellier
On this 2 hour segway tour discover the Ecusson (city center) area of Montpellier and its historic monuments as well as the newer parts of the city. There will be a 15 minute induction before setting off on your segway. You will see some of the key sights of the city including the Esplanade, the Corum, Fabre Museum, the Peyrou, St Pierre Cathedral, the Opera Comedie and the main square Place de la Comedie. You will also have time to discover the newer area of the city Antigone which was designed by the architect Ricardo Bofill as well as the new City Hall. There will be a chance to take some photos along the way.