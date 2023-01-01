The interior of the splendid twin-towered Gothic Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Coutances includes several 13th-century windows, a 14th-century fresco of St Michael skewering the dragon, and an organ and high altar from the mid-1700s. An English audioguide (€3) is available at the tourist office year round (and at the cathedral in July and August); those over 10 years of age can climb the lantern tower on a 90-minute French-language tour (adult/child €8/4; 11am and 3pm Monday to Friday, 3pm Sunday July and August).