Toulon Shore Excursion: Private Tour of Provence

After a pick up at the port of Toulon you will start your day with the world famous fishing port of Cassis, in the heart of the Calanques National park, before taking the "cliffs road" for breathtaking panoramas, especially the Cap Canaille where your guide will tell you more about the calanques of Provence.Dozen of hill top villages sprinkle the countryside covered with vines, some are famous like Le Castellet, some are more secret like La Cadière d'Azur, but all are real and authentic treasures. You will visit both of them and discover the charm of the streets which haven't change for centuries.Lunch can be either on a terrace of a restaurant or you can choose a French picnic option (own expense). You will then drive through the vineyards of Bandol and the splendid Canyon of Ollioules, before reaching the splendid resort of Sanary-sur-mer, hometown of the Commandant Cousteau. Sanary, so elegant under the burning sun with its gardens, the port full of "pointus" and its picturesque provencal village will seduce you for sure.Then, on your way back, you will stop in Six Fours near the famous "collegiale" and one of the 22 forts of the military belt of Toulon, to enjoy a breathtaking panorama of the historic capital of the French navy.And if time allows, your guide would like to take you to a little Provencal heaven, the chapel Notre Dame de Pepiole of the VIth century, the oldest chapel in Europe.