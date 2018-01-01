Welcome to Porto

The setting couldn’t be more grandiose. The crowning glory of the west coast, the seaside town of Porto sprawls at the base of a thickly forested valley trammelled on either side by crimson peaks. Buzzing in season and practically deserted in winter, it’s a fantastic spot for exploring the shimmering seas around the Unesco-protected marine reservation of the Réserve Naturelle de Scandola, the astonishing Calanques de Piana and the rugged interior.

