Full-day Private French Riviera, Monaco, and Monte Carlo Tour

Itinerary: From Nice you’ll drive by the sea climbing to the top of majestic hill of Mont Boron. That’s where you’ll see XV-century stronghold that used to protect the bay of Villefranche. Stoning view over the bay, the village and surrounding hills will leave you breathless for a little while. From the other side of the Mont Boron you’ll experience the greatest panorama of Nice itself and far more, the way birds can see it. Unforgettable rendez-vous with major city of French Riviera. Our next stop takes place in Eze Village – medieval old town perched on a rocky hill part of which would still remember the times of Roman Empire. Located as eagle’s nest – almost 430 m over sea level will get you back in time to XIII century and on. Narrow, picturesque streets and facades hidden in Mediterranean bushes and middle-ages architecture make Eze Village one of the most interesting spots in whole France and if you’d add splendid views from the exotic gardens arranged on a very top of it you will always remember the day you visited it. This is a place that can truly inspire as it actually did with Frederick Nietzsche – major German philosopher of XIX century who lived in Eze and influenced a lot the Western philosophy. When you’re still in Eze Village you can’t miss the opportunity of visiting the real French cosmetic manufacture – famous Fragonard. How do they make parfumes, who is the ‘nose’ and much more can be answered during free tour in English (or other language) and possibility of buying the scents at the factory prices makes the visit even more exciting. Then it will be the time to get to Monaco itself. Second smallest country in the world that attracts the richest people on the planet as it really has a lot to offer. But it’s not only the smell of money that would make you stoned – fairytale looking-like old town with incredible Prince’s Palace on the sharp rock, guards of the Prince wearing uniforms designed by Gucci and glamourous Monte Carlo Casino – these are just few reasons to spend some time among as many Bugattis, Bentleys or McLarens as you will be able to count. Unforgettable charm is another side of Monaco – the Cathedral of St Nicholas (or Santa Claus if you prefer), beautiful gardens or incredible Oceanographic Museum would impress you to the core. That’s for granted. Finally you’ll get to Roquebrune, to see real castle and medieval village with exciting panorama over Monaco. That’s real place for legends and traditions – one of them is specific soup (won’t you try it?) called Pistou – it takes lot of Basil to make it, but the taste… Then your guide would take you back to Nice