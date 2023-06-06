Calvi

the village of Calvi

Getty Images

Overview

Basking between the fiery orange bastions of its medieval citadel and a glittering moon-shaped bay that’s lined by a magnificent beach, Calvi has a long and venerable history. Locals insist that Christopher Columbus was born here, in the one Genoese city on Corsica that the French could never capture, while Admiral Nelson lost his right eye besieging the citadel on behalf of Pascal Paoli.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • View of the Citadel of Calvi on Corsica, France.

    Citadel

    Calvi

    Crowning a rocky headland, Calvi’s massive citadel was fortified by Corsica’s Genoese rulers from the 12th century onwards, and has fended off everyone…

  • Plage de Calvi

    Plage de Calvi

    Calvi

    Sun worshippers don't have far to stroll. Backed by a grove of pine trees, Calvi’s stellar white-sand beach curves eastwards for 4.5km around the Golfe de…

