Small-Group Champagne Tour from Paris Including 4-Course Lunch

After being picked up from your hotel between 9:15am and 9:30am, you will head toward Champagne by minivan. Along the way your guide will tell you about the history of the Champagne region and amuse you with with interesting facts. The tour starts in Epernay with a visit of a massive Champagne house: Moët and Chandon which holds a royal warrant to supply champagne to Kings and Queens even nowadays as well as refined estates of families working in the business of wine-making for centuries. When at Moët and Chandon, you will have a chance to taste one glass of Moët Impérial and one glass of Rosé Impérial following the visit to the cellars and a very informative tour to see the entire process of production. From the biggest champagne producer, you will head toward place Paul-Etienne Saint-Germain where the Lagneau family has been producing great champagne during centuries, a Champagne made out of excellent varieties of grapes Chardonnay and Pinot Noir Grands Crus their champagne is swept off the shelves by prestigious clientele.You will meet the owners of the business, to hear about the history of their champagne estate and of course taste their elegant and exclusive drink. After two tastings you will be brought to one of the most prestigious wine-growing companies in the region - Dom Caudron – a unity of more than 80 farmers who work hard every year to give you an amazing selection of champagnes designed for rather privileged moments. At Dom Caudron you will see the manufacturing process of the divine drink – from pruning the grape vine to the grape pressing and have a chance to taste four local dishes paired with four types of champagne. The tour ends with a 4-course exclusive lunch paired with four types of champagne at one of the most prestigious wine-growing companies in the region. Fois gras, cheese, Reims ham with fruit and Tiramisu of red Rems biscuits coming together with the sparkling drink will be a gorgeous conclusion of your day in Champagne.