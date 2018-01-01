Welcome to Chambéry
Top experiences in Chambéry
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Chambéry activities
3 -Hour Electric Bicycle Tour of Annecy
Meet your local guide at the SNCF train station. Immerse yourself in this town of charm with an electric bicycle transport of the future. Follow your guide and cycle through the gardens. Head up hill to visit Annecy Castle and Basilique and enjoy views of Annecy. Pass through the beautiful countryside and forests and visit the conservatory and History Museum. Descend to the Old Town, Prison, Cathedral and visit some of the lovely cobbled streets and alleys near the river. Complete your pelerinage with a visit to the town hall, Notre Dame, gardens, river and admire the beautiful lake before return to meeting place. An interesting visit of a beautiful town steeped in History.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Chambéry-Savoie Airport to Chambéry City - One Way
Enjoy a relaxed piece of mind knowing that the last part of your journey to Chambéry will go smoothly without having the fear of overpaying for taxi’s or getting lost because of language barriers. After a long and dreading flight, we want you not to have to deal with language barriers and all other kinds of struggles you can endure in a foreign country. Therefore we will make sure that your private driver is awaiting you in the arrival terminal of the airport. He will make contact with you, assist you and your luggage to the car and immediately take you to your final destination in Chambéry city. While you are relaxing don’t forget to look out the windows: you might even pass by the famous La Fontaine des Elephants or the beautiful Chateau des Ducs de Savoie. When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Chambéry. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver. We are looking forward to see you in Chambéry!
Private Transfer : Meribel, Courchevel or La Tania to Aix-Les-Bains Train Station
We use 4 wheel drive car fully equipped with snow tyres. This is not the most economical way to transfer people but it is the safest and the more comfortable with no waste of time putting snow chain.My driver share with me the value that driving you safely with comfort is our commitment.You will be travelling in Volkswagen W Caravelle with maximum 8 passengers per vehicle.
Private Transfer Meribel Courchevel or La Tania to Annecy
Private Transfer Meribel Courchevel or La Tania to Chambery Train Station
Private Transfer Meribel Courchevel or La Tania to Grenoble Train Station
