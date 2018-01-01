Welcome to Concarneau
The sheltered harbour of Concarneau (Konk-Kerne in Breton), 24km southeast of Quimper, radiates out from its trawler port, which brings in close to 200,000 tonnes of thon (tuna) from the Indian Ocean and off the African coast (the adjacent Atlantic is too cold). Jutting out into the port, and circled by medieval walls, the supremely picturesque old town – Ville Close – is memorable, and one of Brittany's popular spots in summer, though the town itself is rather bland.
The coast to the west of Concarneau is fun to explore if you have your own wheels, as it's cut by inlets and dotted with picturesque harbours such as Ste-Marine (a good place to stop for a coffee or meal in one of the port cafes). Concarneau is also a jumping-off point for the Îles de Glénan.
Top experiences in Concarneau
