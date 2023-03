In 1862, following Beaulieu's decision to leave the Kingdom of Savoy and join France, the French government built a customs house and fort along the waterfront. Known as the Batterie de Beaulieu, it remained intact for nearly a century before the Germans obliterated it at the end of WWII. No new buildings have been constructed here since, and the resulting open space has become a favourite local viewpoint, with dramatic views of the Mediterranean.