The Battle of the Somme Guided Day Tour from Arras
At 0900hrs – Your guide will collect you at your hotel or at Arras Station, The guide will meet you at the glass doors at the station entrance.0940hrs Albert Firstly we discover the underground warfare and see the awe inspiring Lochnagar mine crater at La Boiselle.We follow the path of the soldiers through Sausage Valley up to the line in Pozieres and stop at the Casualty Corner, every soldier wounded at Pozieres Ridge passed through this triage point.Pozieres Ridge and the Gibraltar Blockhouse, The Australian First Division Memorial, The Windmill and the Tank Corps Memorial.Thiepval visitors centre Beaumont Hamel preserved trenches, here we can see a preserved section of the original 1916 front line and discuss tactics and why it all went so badly on the 1st July 1916.Now we will follow the path of the German Advance with the 1918 Battles around Amiens, visiting the new Monash Centre (opening late April 2018) where you can get some lunch and explore at your leisure,The Australian Memorial to the Missing and Cemetery, where 11000 names are etched to ensure that, although they have no known resting place, they will never be forgotten.Villers Bretonneux School and Museum the living evidence of ‘Mateship ‘ between the Australian and French peoplesAdelaide Cemetery, from where the unknown Warrior finally went home in 1993, Le Hamel and Monash's command of the Australian Corps and the Americans.We will see the Crash site of the Red Baron before returning to Arras, dropping off at 1800hrs.
Fromelles and Ypres Day Tour from Arras
Begin your tour with a 9:00am pickup at your centrally located Arras hotel or Arras train station. Then, take a seat in your air-conditioned minivan for the onward journey to the WWI battle fields of Fromelles. During your 13 hour tour, take in key sites of WWI interest including Aubers Ridge and Pheasant Wood, and visit the Fromelles Museum (subject to opening hours) before travelling to the battlefield itself. Perhaps pay your respects at the famous Cobbers’ Memorial, then travel through the historic villages and towns of Flanders Fields — where Allied soldiers spent time between offensives. Cross the border into Belgium for lunch at Ploegsteert Wood, then see the memorials to the Christmas truce of 1914. After lunch, head onward to Messines Ridge, the Spanbroekmolen Mine Crater Memorial, and Hill 60. Follow the path of the advance during the 3rd Battle of Ypres with your guide, and see reconstructed trenches and underground dugouts at the Memorial Museum Passchendaele 1917. Visit the Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery and Memorial — the largest WW1 Commonwealth cemetery in the world — then enjoy free time to explore the historic town of Ypres at your leisure. From here, perhaps head onward at 6pm to your centrally located hotel in Ypres to conclude your tour. Alternatively, attend the Last Post ceremony at the Menin Gate then leave Ypres at 8:30pm for Lille, or return to your centrally located hotel in Arras at approximately 9:45pm.
Australian and New Zealand Battlefield Tour in Somme
After pickup from your hotel or the train station in Lille or Arras, journey to Villers Bretonneux, the Victoria School, the cemetery and memorial where the dawn ceremony happens every April. Afterward, head to Le Hamel Australian Memorial, the area where General John Monash led the Australian troops towards victory. In Albert, opt to see the iconic basilica with the Golden Madonna (to be visited on request at no cost). After lunch, continue to the Lochnagar crater at Pozières and the 1st Australian Division Memorial. See Thiepval Memorial, the largest WWI Memorial bearing the names of more than 73,000 soldiers who have no known grave. Then check out Bullecourt, the Jean and Denise Letaille Museum, the Slough Hat and the Statue in the Australian Park. After a full day of sightseeing, you will return to your original departure point.
Full Day Tour of WW2 in Northern France, the Atlantic Wall ,V1 and V2 launching sites departing from Arras or Lille
The tour is starting at your hotel or accommodation or from another place, on request.We will driving towards the French Opale Coast to see a part of the Atlantic Wall near le Cap Griz Nez, if the weather conditions are good you will see England. From there we will go to visit one of the Todt Batterie bunkers or the museum of Ambleteuse, your choice.Lunch break.Visit of some destroyed Todt Organisation bunkers on the coast.Heading towards Eperlecques where is the largest bunker built by the Nazis in Northern France. The bunker was a V2 launching base bombed by the allies, it became a liquid oxygen factory after the bombing.You will see Esquelbecq Memorial the site of the mass murder of British soldiers during Operation Dynamo.Ending the tour with a visit of a V1 launching site at Morbecque near Hazebrouck, the Bois des huit rues site is in a very good state.Heading back towards your hotel or accommodation.
ANZAC Day Services and Battlefield Tour from Arras and Amiens
Meet your guide at Arras or Amiens Railway station at 2am to ensure you get to the Australian Memorial in good time. After the moving service, which commences at 5.30am and concludes at about 7am, you can either make your own way by foot to the nearby town of Villers Bretonneux or wait for your coach to transport you there.At 10am you will leave the town and stop for a hot picnic brunch at Le Hamel where you will learn about Monash's brilliant attack on the 4th July 1918 before travelling through Pozieres, stopping briefly at the 1st Division Memorial and the Windmill. You will learn about the Australians' involvement in the Battle of the Somme 1916, where between Pozieres ridge and Mouquet Farm is an area more thickly sown with Australian sacrifice than any other Battlefield in their history.You will arrive at Bullecourt in time for the afternoon service and have time to maybe share a beer with the locals before returning to Arras. Drop off will be at Arras and Amiens railway stations at approximately 4pm. This is a long day and the outdoor services mean that you will need to dress in warm and waterproof clothing.
Full-Day Canadian WW1 Somme Battlefield Tour from Arras
Following a 9am pickup at you hotel or accommodation in Arras, meet your guide then travel onward into the Somme battlefields of WWI to begin your 9-hour tour.First, visit tunnels dug by the British Engineers and used by Canadian troops to attack German lines at the Battle of Vimy Ridge in 1916. Explore the Canadian and German trenches, and discover craters left in the landscape from mines and shells. During your tour, visit the Neuville St. Vaast Canadian N°2 Cemetery and Courcelette Canadian Memorial, and perhaps pay your respects to the fallen Canadian soldiers. After a light lunch, visit Thiepval Memorial to the Missing of the Somme — a memorial bearing the names of over 72,000 soldiers with no known grave. See WWI battle trenches at the Beaumont Hamel New Foundland Memorial Park and take in key sites of interest including Y Ravine, the statue of a 52nd Highland Division soldier, and the Danger Tree — the only tree in the area that was there during WWI.When your time in the Somme comes to an end, return in comfort to your hotel or accommodation in Arras to conclude your tour.