The Battle of the Somme Guided Day Tour from Arras

At 0900hrs – Your guide will collect you at your hotel or at Arras Station, The guide will meet you at the glass doors at the station entrance.0940hrs Albert Firstly we discover the underground warfare and see the awe inspiring Lochnagar mine crater at La Boiselle.We follow the path of the soldiers through Sausage Valley up to the line in Pozieres and stop at the Casualty Corner, every soldier wounded at Pozieres Ridge passed through this triage point.Pozieres Ridge and the Gibraltar Blockhouse, The Australian First Division Memorial, The Windmill and the Tank Corps Memorial.Thiepval visitors centre Beaumont Hamel preserved trenches, here we can see a preserved section of the original 1916 front line and discuss tactics and why it all went so badly on the 1st July 1916.Now we will follow the path of the German Advance with the 1918 Battles around Amiens, visiting the new Monash Centre (opening late April 2018) where you can get some lunch and explore at your leisure,The Australian Memorial to the Missing and Cemetery, where 11000 names are etched to ensure that, although they have no known resting place, they will never be forgotten.Villers Bretonneux School and Museum the living evidence of ‘Mateship ‘ between the Australian and French peoplesAdelaide Cemetery, from where the unknown Warrior finally went home in 1993, Le Hamel and Monash's command of the Australian Corps and the Americans.We will see the Crash site of the Red Baron before returning to Arras, dropping off at 1800hrs.