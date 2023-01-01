Carrière Wellington

Staging ground for the spring 1917 offensive, Wellington Quarry is a 20m-deep network of old chalk quarries expanded during WWI by tunnellers from New Zealand. Hour-long guided tours in French and English combine imaginative audiovisuals, evocative photos and period artefacts. Signs painted in black are British and from WWI; those in red are French from WWII, when the site was used as a bomb shelter. It's signposted 1km south of the train station. Access is by lift (no stairs).

The temperature in the tunnels is a constant 11°C; bring a jacket.