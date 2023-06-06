Shop
An unexpected gem of a city, Artois' former capital Arras (the final 's' is pronounced) has an exceptional ensemble of Flemish-style arcaded buildings – the main squares are especially lovely at night – and two subterranean WWI sites. The city makes a good base for visits to the Battle of the Somme memorials.
Grand' Place & Place des Héros
Arras
Arras' two ancient market squares, the Grand' Place and the almost-adjacent, smaller place des Héros (also known as the Petite Place), are surrounded by…
Arras
Arras' Flemish Gothic city hall dates from the 16th century but was completely rebuilt after WWI. Four géants (giants) live in the lobby. For a panoramic…
Arras
Staging ground for the spring 1917 offensive, Wellington Quarry is a 20m-deep network of old chalk quarries expanded during WWI by tunnellers from New…
