Maison de la Fourme d'Ambert

Creamy blue Fourme d'Ambert, recognisable by its tall, cylindrical shape, is one of the Auvergne's five Appellation d’Origine Protégée (AOP) cheeses. This dairy museum, within a 14th-century building in the cheese's town of origin, is the ideal place to pay homage to this fromage. Join a 45-minute guided tour about the cheese's history and manufacture, then enjoy a three-cheese tasting (€3.50).

Book ahead for tours in English and, in July and August, for hands-on workshops (from €10) on butter-churning and cheese-making; check the website for the latest events and booking details.

Out of season, the Maison will open for groups by prior reservation.