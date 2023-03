In a suitably retro style, this ample museum relates the highs and lows of the 1992 Winter Olympics, hosted by Albertville. There are sparkling ice skating costumes, a bobsleigh used in the games, as well as interactive displays and screenings of white-knuckle moments in the Olympics. Most information is in French though there's subtitling and English translation in places.

The museum suits Olympics enthusiasts but casual observers may be less than enthralled.