Parc Naturel Régional du Massif des Bauges

Less touristed than other regional natural parks in the French Alps, the Massif des Bauges’ jigsaw of peaks and meadows is invigorating terrain for walkers and mountain bikers. The park makes an easy day-trip from Annecy or Chambéry, but for immersion in its 900 sq km there are numerous farmstays; ask at the park’s main tourist office in Le Châtelard, 36km northeast of Chambéry.

It’s most convenient to explore the park with a car, as bus services are very limited.

The villages of École, Doucy-en-Bauges and Ste-Reine are all starting points for walking trails, along which you might spot chamois, the park's emblem. Also within the park are Semnoz, a ski retreat ideal for families (30 minutes' drive from Annecy), and Chambéry’s favourite weekend retreat for snow-lovers, Savoie Grand Révard.

Irregular buses link Chambéry and park villages like Le Châtelard and École; browse bus schedules on www.lesbauges.com.