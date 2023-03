Established in 1881, this factory has huge kilns containing a total of 40 tonnes of molten glass kept at a temperature of 1450°C (2642°F). On weekdays, it's possible to stand on an balcony above the factory floor to watch the master glass-blowers working in front of one of the steel kilns, which glows bright orange at its heart. To enjoy a guided tour (€40 per group) of the factory and Suomen Lasimuseo, book in advance.