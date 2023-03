On the edge of the village of Parola, this imposing collection of tanks and armour is housed on a hillside above a museum that puts them in context and has an exhibition of anti-tank weaponry and Finnish war memorabilia. You can climb into some tanks; it's great for vehicle-obsessed kids.

The museum is 1.5km beyond Parola station and 10km northwest of Hämeenlinna, easily accessed off the Tampere–Hämeenlinna motorway.