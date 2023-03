Housed in a former granary designed by CL Engel, the town gallery holds an interesting collection of Finnish art from the 19th and 20th centuries. Notable is Gallen-Kallela’s painting of the Kalevala’s final scene, with the shaman Väinämöinen leaving Finland, representing the conquest of Christianity. A couple of Schjerfbecks include a Rigoletto painted when she was just 19. The building opposite houses excellent temporary exhibitions.