North of the town centre, this central-European-style park with ponds, swans, pavilions, a granite fortress and exotic trees was created early in the 20th century by Hugo Standertskjöld. Modern additions include a summer-only adventure park (www.hugopark.fi, admission €25) and a spa resort (www.cumulus.fi). Although the best way to explore it is on foot, the sealed one-way road loop is accessible by car. Bus 2 (€3.40, 15 minutes) gets you here from central Hämeenlinna, or it's a pleasant 5km bike ride.