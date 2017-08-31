Welcome to Tallinn
Despite the boom of 21st-century development, Tallinn safeguards the fairy-tale charms of its Unesco-listed Old Town – one of Europe’s most complete walled cities. Some examples of exuberant post-Soviet development aside, the city clearly realises it's better to be classy than brassy. Hence the blossoming of first-rate restaurants, atmospheric hotels and a well-oiled tourist machine that makes visiting a breeze.
Tallinn City Sightseeing Bus Tour with Port Pickup
During your short time in port in Tallinn, you’ll want to see all the sights in the most convenient way possible. A City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off tour is the easiest way to get around town and see what you want, when you want. Customize your own tour by hopping on and off the bus at any stop, as many times as you like. Simply hop off where you want to, and return to any stop to continue your tour. The nearest stop is cruise ship terminal is ABC Terminals.Tallinn City Hop-on Hop-off Tour stops: Mere pst (328 feet, 100 meters from Viru Square) Song Festival Grounds Russalka Monument D-Terminal (cruise ship) Hotel Radisson SAS and Swissotel (stops on request) Toompea Castle- Old Town ABC Terminals This excursion is located within a 10-minute walk to the cruise port, so you determine the time you return to your ship in Tallinn. Please allow yourself ample time to enjoy the excursion and ensure your timely return to the port. This excursion is not covered by our worry-free policy
Tallinn Shore Excursion: Tallinn Sightseeing Tour by Coach and Foot
Begin your 2.5-hour sightseeing shore excursion of Tallinn with a scenic drive by luxury coach to famous Kadriorg Park, home to Baroque-style Kadriog Palace. After a quick look around with your guide, travel to the seaside district of Pirita and admire beautiful beaches, popular among wind sports enthusiasts, and pass the 600-year-old ruins of Pirtia Convent. Visit the Song Festivals Grounds which has hosted various concerts over the years including Lady Gaga, Madonna, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Micheal Jackson. Along the way, your knowledgeable guide will offer fun and fascinating facts about Estonian history and contemporary life.After your 1-hour coach tour, you’ll then take a walking tour through Tallinn Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Starting with a walk through Upper Old Town, built on a cliff, admire several superb views of the red-gabled roofs and spires. Next, visit Toompea Castle, which houses the Estonia Parliament and the Tall Hermann tower. Continue your tour to Aleksander Nevsky Cathedral, Tallinn’s largest cathedral. Tour inside the grand cathedral, built to commemorate the 13th-century saint, and then head to St Mary's Cathedral, the oldest cathedral in Estonia. Weave your way down narrow cobbled streets to Lower Old Town, where you’ll visit the local apothecary, which is the oldest working pharmacy in Europe with records dating back to 1422. You will also discover Town Hall, the only surviving Gothic town hall in Northern Europe, constructed in the early 14th century. Your tour will conclude here.Worry-free Shore Excursion: Will we ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to the Tallinn Port for your ship's departure. In the extremely unlikely event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transport to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Tallinn Sightseeing Tour by Coach and Foot
Tallinn 2.5-Hour Bicycle Sightseeing Tour
Once you meet at the designated meeting point (best is to come 10 minutes before the agreed meeting time), you can get ready for a great cycling experience. You will be cycling mostly outside the Old Town, as that is more suitable for walking. You will see the Paks Margareeta (fat margaret's tower), Tallinn Power station (now cultural centre), Kadriorg park, Kadriorg Palace (palace built for Catherine the first), Presidential Palace, Lauluväljak (song festival grounds, home of the singing revolution), Maarjamäe soviet-era WWII memorial, Pirita beach, 1980, Moscow Olympic sailing venue and then returning via seaside promenade and Amandus Adamson's Russalka monument.
Lahemaa National Park Day Trip
- Enjoy a scenic walk of northern Estonia's coastline- Visit the Käsmu Captains Village (entry to the maritime museum included)- Admire at Vihula, Palmse or Sagadi manors- Get a breath of fresh air on a forest & bog walk- Discover an abandoned Soviet submarine base- Explore wild rivers & waterfalls- Beaver trail (optional)- Old Phosphorite Mines (optional)- Lunch at an authentic local village home (approximately 10 Euros, not included)Please dress according to the weather and wear proper shoes for walking (waterproof would be great in winter)