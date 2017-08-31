Tallinn Shore Excursion: Tallinn Sightseeing Tour by Coach and Foot

Begin your 2.5-hour sightseeing shore excursion of Tallinn with a scenic drive by luxury coach to famous Kadriorg Park, home to Baroque-style Kadriog Palace. After a quick look around with your guide, travel to the seaside district of Pirita and admire beautiful beaches, popular among wind sports enthusiasts, and pass the 600-year-old ruins of Pirtia Convent. Visit the Song Festivals Grounds which has hosted various concerts over the years including Lady Gaga, Madonna, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Micheal Jackson. Along the way, your knowledgeable guide will offer fun and fascinating facts about Estonian history and contemporary life.After your 1-hour coach tour, you’ll then take a walking tour through Tallinn Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Starting with a walk through Upper Old Town, built on a cliff, admire several superb views of the red-gabled roofs and spires. Next, visit Toompea Castle, which houses the Estonia Parliament and the Tall Hermann tower. Continue your tour to Aleksander Nevsky Cathedral, Tallinn’s largest cathedral. Tour inside the grand cathedral, built to commemorate the 13th-century saint, and then head to St Mary's Cathedral, the oldest cathedral in Estonia. Weave your way down narrow cobbled streets to Lower Old Town, where you’ll visit the local apothecary, which is the oldest working pharmacy in Europe with records dating back to 1422. You will also discover Town Hall, the only surviving Gothic town hall in Northern Europe, constructed in the early 14th century. Your tour will conclude here.Worry-free Shore Excursion: Will we ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to the Tallinn Port for your ship's departure. In the extremely unlikely event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transport to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.