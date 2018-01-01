Half-Day Asmara City Cycle Tour

Explore the heart of the magnificent spirit of Africa's most beautiful capital the ‘Asmarino way' by bike! You have the choice of a morning or afternoon departure, which will take you to different parts of the city.Meet your guide in the morning at the Sunshine Hotel to start your city bike tour. Firstly your local expert will introduce himself and brief you, shortly after you will kick off your tour. Using narrow streets your first stop is San Francisco Catholic Church, where you get to walk around and get some local insights before moving on to the famous futuristic Fiat Tagliero service station - designed on the model of an airplane. Your guide will share a short history before you move to your next stop - National Museum of Eritrea, where you get to leave your bikes at the gate and spend some time inside. After, visit Saint Michael Orthodox Church and learn about the Orthodox religion before going to the Italian Cemetery to get information on the historical connection. You'll then head to Space 2000 - a great location to cycle around while you experience the new housing development and have lunch inside the Expo experiencing some delicious local food (not included), get back to the hotel using a different route. For the Afternoon tour you meet your guide at (same place) Sunshine Hotel setting off after your guide, starting with Hamsien/Embasoira Hotel one of the oldest hotels in Asmara, cycle pass the Africa Pension, get off the bike at Pushkin Statue and your guide gives you information about it, stop and take photos at the beautiful Maijahjah (Fountain), cycle around with your local expert and enjoy where ever he takes you, stop for cakes at Giardino (not included) and finish off at the hotel.During your journey your guide will also highlight lesser known spots and you will stop occasionally so you can enjoy refreshments and take photo’s.