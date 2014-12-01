Welcome to North York Moors National Park
This is classic walking country. The moors are criss-crossed with footpaths old and new, and dotted with pretty, flower-bedecked villages. The national park is also home to one of England's most picturesque steam railways.
The park produces the useful Out & About visitor guide, available from tourist offices and hotels, with information on things to see and do. See also www.northyorkmoors.org.uk.
Top experiences in North York Moors National Park
Recent articles
North York Moors National Park activities
North York Moors and Whitby Day Trip from York
Starting in the morning from York, this guided day trip provides the perfect opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city to explore the North York Moors National Park and the fishing port of Whitby. The tour departs from opposite the Dean Court Hotel in York city centre (near York Minster) at 9.00am and heads off into the Vale of York, passing by the famous Kilburn White Horse hill figure on the boundary of the North York Moors National Park, which your guide will tell you the history of, before heading for Helmsley.The first stop is in the traditional market town of Helmsley where you can view the medieval castle, explore the quaint shops or just have a leisurely Yorkshire Brew - the choice is yours.You leave Helmsley and head off through Hutton-le-Hole and up over the North York Moors for some photo stops, passing the 16th century Lion Inn on Blakey Ridge (the highest point on the moors) and Ralph's Cross, then through the quaint and picturesque Yorkshire villages that lead down into Whitby. As you arrive in Whitby, you will hear stories about the seaside town's history and your guide will point out the main places of interest that you may want to visit.The tour stops in Whitby for two hours over lunchtime with options to view Whitby Abbey (inspiration for the Dracula books), visit the Captain Cook Museum, shop for some Whitby Jet or Gothic fashion, sample the famous Fish 'n' Chips at the Magpie Cafe or just enjoy the beach and waterfront - the choice is yours!If you prefer to spend a little less time in Whitby and take the opportunity of travelling by steam train on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway at a special discounted rate, you will have the option of boarding the 2.00pm train from Whitby for the 45-minute moorland rail journey through Grosmont to Goathland (Hogsmeade Station in the Harry Potter movies) where you will be met by the guide. (This option is available mid-March through to October and is paid locally on the day with no need to book ahead).The Minicoach leaves Whitby at 2.15pm with the passengers not taking the train option for the equally scenic road journey to Goathland and aims to reach Goathland Station in time to see the other passengers arrive by steam train.You will then have about 45 minutes in Goathland to learn about "Hogsmeade" Station and explore the fictional village of "Aidensfield" in the Heartbeat TV series.After leaving Goathland, there will be a couple more photo stops as you learn the history behind the mysterious RAF Fylingdales Pyramid on Snod Hill and see the Hole of Horcum, before heading back towards York through the Howardian Hills with panoramic views of Castle Howard.You will arrive back at the meeting point in York at around 5:15pm but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.
North York Moors and Whitby Tour from York with Steam Train
You'll meet your guide at 8:45am in the heart of York, close to York Minster, and hop into your climate-controlled minivan for the day's excursion across the North Yorkshire countryside. First, drive 45 minutes or so to the historic market town of Helmsley on the edge of the Moors. Explore the charming town, its pretty church and medieval castle (own expense), before the tour continues into the moors. Admire the rugged, windswept landscapes as you climb to the stone village of Hutton-le-Hole, where sheep graze freely on the common land. At the North York Moors National Park, your guide will explain the geological and natural processes that shaped this striking landscape. Discover the region's mining and farming heritage and ancient history as you stroll across the heather. It's just a short hop to North Yorkshire's striking coastline and the seaside town of Whitby, where you'll have three hours at leisure to explore at your own pace, and perhaps enjoy a fish-and-chips lunch. You may just wish to wander the picturesque harbor, explore the cobbled streets, historic cottages, and beautiful beach, or shop for Whitby jet. Or you can discover Whitby's connection to Australia at the Captain Cook Memorial Museum, delve deep into the world of Dracula at St. Mary's Church or the Dracula Experience Museum, or take a boat cruise from the harbor to discover the coastline (own expense). From Whitby, it's back in the van to journey up through Sleights and onto the village of Goathland, nestled at the bottom of a wide valley surrounded by the heather-clad hills of the North York Moors. Fans of Heartbeat, the long-running ITV drama series, will recognize this as Aidensfield: you'll have chance to visit the Aidensfield Arms, pop into Aidensfield Stores and Post Office, and see what's happening at Scripps Garage. Love Harry Potter? Don't miss the chance to capture pictures at Goathland station, which did duty as Hogsmeade Station for the filming of the Harry Potter movies. After you've explored the station, it's time to board a steam train for a nostalgic steam-hauled journey across the Moors (own expense). Snake through valleys and heathland for 18 miles (29 kilometers) in restored heritage carriages to the medieval market town of Pickering. Here you'll rejoin the minibus for the 40-minute journey back to York, arriving around 5:45pm.
Private North York Moors and Whitby Tour from York
You will be picked up at 9.00am from your choice of location in York for this guided day trip to explore the scenic and picturesque North York Moors National Park & the seaside town of Whitby. You will have a comfortable minicoach with air-conditioning and a driver/guide exclusively for your group. You will head off into the Vale of York, passing by the famous Kilburn White Horse hill figure on the boundary of the North York Moors National Park, before stopping in the picturesque market town of Helmsley for 45 minutes where you can view the medieval castle, explore the quaint shops or just have a leisurely Yorkshire Brew in one of the cafes - the choice is yours!You leave Helmsley and head up over the North York Moors for some photo stops, passing the 16th century Lion Inn on Blakey Ridge (the highest point on the moors) and Ralph's Cross, then through the quaint and picturesque Yorkshire villages that lead down into Whitby. As you arrive in Whitby, you will hear stories about the seaside town's history and your guide will tell you about the main places of interest that you may want to visit.You will have two hours free time in Whitby to view Whitby Abbey (inspiration for the Dracula books), visit the Captain Cook Museum, enjoy the beach, waterfront and fishing port, shop for some Whitby Jet or Gothic fashion or just sample the famous Fish 'n' Chips at the Magpie Cafe - the choice is yours!From Whitby, you can either continue the tour by road in the minicoach or, if you prefer, some or all of your group can spend a little less time in Whitby and take the optional 45-minute moorland steam train journey from Whitby to Goathland on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. This option is paid locally on the day at a discounted rate and there is no need to book ahead, your guide will advise you how to purchase tickets and meet you off the train at Goathland Station ("Hogsmeade" in the Harry Potter movies).On arrival in Goathland, by whichever means you choose, you will see the Station where Hogsmeade was filmed, then explore the picture-postcard village itself to see the filming locations that were used for "Aidensfield" in the Heartbeat television series.After leaving Goathland, you will have a couple more photo stops as you learn the history behind the mysterious RAF Fylingdales Pyramid on Snod Hill and see the Hole of Horcum, before heading back towards York through the Howardian Hills with panoramic views of Castle Howard.You will arrive back in York at approximately 5.15pm but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.
Steam Trains, Whitby and the Moors Tour from York
You'll meet your guide at 9:30am in the heart of York, close to York Minster, and hop into your climate-controlled minivan for the day's excursion across the North Yorkshire countryside. The tour begins with a drive up to the idyllic stone village of Hutton-le-Hole, travelling through charming villages and across the beautiful North Yorkshire countryside. After chance to explore Hutton-le-Hole, you'll travel through the heart of the North York Moors National Park, learning about the amazing history, wildlife and culture of the region and enjoying a scenic photo stop along the way.Your destination on the far side of the Moors is the seaside town of Whitby, where you'll have two hours at leisure to explore at your own pace. You can discover the famous cliff-top Abbey, enjoy a fish-and-chips lunch, explore the cobbled streets, historic cottages, and beautiful beach, or shop for Whitby jet. From Whitby, you'll return through the North York Moors as you travel through Sleights and onto the village of Goathland, nestled at the bottom of a wide valley surrounded by the heather-clad hills of the North York Moors. Fans of Heartbeat, the long-running ITV drama series, will recognize this as Aidensfield: you'll have chance to visit the Aidensfield Arms, pop into Aidensfield Stores and Post Office, and see what's happening at Scripps Garage. Love Harry Potter? Don't miss the chance to capture pictures at Goathland station, which did duty as Hogsmeade Station for the filming of the Harry Potter movies. The return journey to York includes brief stops at the Hole of Horcum, known to locals as "Giant's Fury", as well as chance to see the wall paintings in Pickering's Church of St Peter & St Paul. The tour concludes back in York city centre, where you can spend the afternoon and evening at the city's famous Christmas Markets.
An Afternoon & Evening in the Moors
You'll meet your guide at 2:00pm in the heart of York, close to York Minster, and hop into your climate-controlled minivan for the day's excursion across the North Yorkshire countryside. The tour begins with a drive up to the idyllic stone village of Hutton-le-Hole, travelling through charming villages and across the beautiful North Yorkshire countryside. After chance to explore Hutton-le-Hole, you'll travel through the heart of the North York Moors National Park, learning about the amazing history, wildlife and culture of the region, enjoying a scenic photo stops along the way.Your destination on the far side of the Moors is the seaside town of Whitby, where you'll have two hours at leisure to explore at your own pace. You can discover the famous cliff-top Abbey, enjoy a fish-and-chips dinner, explore the cobbled streets, historic cottages, or simply enjoy the beach and coastal setting. From Whitby, you'll return through the North York Moors as you travel through Sleights and onto the village of Goathland, nestled at the bottom of a wide valley surrounded by the heather-clad hills of the North York Moors. Fans of Heartbeat, the long-running ITV drama series, will recognize this as Aidensfield: you'll have chance to visit the Aidensfield Arms, pop into Aidensfield Stores and Post Office, and see what's happening at Scripps Garage. Love Harry Potter? Don't miss the chance to capture pictures at Goathland station, which did duty as Hogsmeade Station for the filming of the Harry Potter movies. The return journey to York includes brief stops at the Hole of Horcum, known to locals as "Giant's Fury". The tour concludes back in York city centre at approximately 8pm.
North York Moors and Whitby from Leeds Private Group Tour
You will be picked up at 8.30am from your choice of location in Leeds for this guided day trip to explore the scenic and picturesque North York Moors National Park & the seaside town of Whitby. You will have a comfortable minicoach with air-conditioning and a driver/guide exclusively for your group.You will leave Leeds and head straight to the North York Moors National Park for the first stop in the picturesque market town of Helmsley, where you will have 45 minutes free time to view the medieval castle, explore the quaint shops or just have a leisurely Yorkshire Brew in one of the cafes - the choice is yours!On leaving Helmsley you will head up over the North York Moors for some photo stops, passing the 16th century Lion Inn on Blakey Ridge (the highest point on the moors) and Ralph's Cross, then through the quaint and picturesque Yorkshire villages that lead down into Whitby. As you arrive in Whitby, you will hear stories about the seaside town's history and your guide will tell you about the main places of interest that you may want to visit.You will have two hours free time in Whitby to view Whitby Abbey (inspiration for the Dracula books), visit the Captain Cook Museum, enjoy the beach, waterfront and fishing port, shop for some Whitby Jet or Gothic fashion or just sample the famous Fish 'n' Chips at the Magpie Cafe - the choice is yours!From Whitby, you can either continue the tour by road in the minicoach or, if you prefer, some or all of your group can spend a little less time in Whitby and take the optional 45-minute moorland steam train journey from Whitby to Goathland on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. This option is paid locally on the day at a discounted rate and there is no need to book ahead, your guide will advise you how to purchase tickets and meet you off the train at Goathland Station ("Hogsmeade" in the Harry Potter movies).On arrival in Goathland, by whichever means you choose, you will see the Station where Hogsmeade was filmed, then explore the picture-postcard village itself to see the filming locations that were used for "Aidensfield" in the Heartbeat television series.After leaving Goathland, you will have a couple more photo stops as you learn the history behind the mysterious RAF Fylingdales Pyramid on Snod Hill and see the Hole of Horcum, before heading back to Leeds.You will arrive back in Leeds at approximately 6.00pm but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.Please note: The North Yorkshire Moors steam railway operates from April to October only. From November to March, the tour will include a slightly longer stay in Whitby before heading straight to Goathland.