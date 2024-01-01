Guildhall

The Midlands & the Marches

Built between 1861 and 1864, Northampton's landmark Guildhall is adorned with carvings and 14 statues of monarchs, local luminaries and patron saints, including St Michael, patron saint of corporations. Now housing the council offices, it's closed to the public except during heritage events.

Nearby The Midlands & the Marches attractions

1. Northampton Museum & Art Gallery

0.05 MILES

The history of shoemaking and footwear fashions is covered at this century-and-a-half-old museum. It's closed for renovations until early 2020; check the…

2. All Saints' Church

0.11 MILES

Constructed after the 1675 fire, with an ornate barrel-vaulted ceiling and dark-wood organ and reredos, All Saints' Church owes an obvious debt to the…

3. Church of the Holy Sepulchre

0.32 MILES

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is one of the few surviving round churches in the country. It was founded when the first Earl of Northampton, Simon de…

4. St Peter's Church

0.33 MILES

West of the central Market Sq, St Peter's Church is a marvellous Norman edifice built in 1150 and adorned with ancient carvings. The sign on the door…

5. Althorp House

5.15 MILES

The ancestral home of the Spencer family, Althorp House – pronounced 'altrup' – is the final resting place of Diana, Princess of Wales, commemorated by a…

6. Canal Museum

6.61 MILES

A converted corn mill houses the entertaining Canal Museum, which charts the history of the canal network and its bargemen, lock-keepers and pit workers…

7. Stowe House

15.19 MILES

Neoclassical Stowe House, home to the Temple-Grenville family when they created Stowe Gardens, now houses an exclusive private school. Mere mortals can…

8. Sulgrave Manor

15.28 MILES

This impressively preserved Tudor mansion was built by Lawrence Washington in 1539. The Washington family lived here for almost 120 years before Colonel…