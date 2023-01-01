Buxton Crescent & Thermal Spa

In Victorian times, spa activities centred on Buxton's extravagant baths, built in Regency style in 1854 and fronted by the Crescent, a grand, curving facade inspired by the Royal Crescent in Bath. Following extensive works, the complex will reopen in 2019. Alongside a five-star hotel and spa, its pump room, which dispensed the town's spring water for nearly a century, will be the centrepiece of a new visitor attraction, the Pump Room and Crescent Heritage Experience, covering Buxton's spa-town heritage.