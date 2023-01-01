Dominating the former lead-mining village of Tideswell, the massive parish church of St John the Baptist – aka the Cathedral of the Peak – has stood here virtually unchanged since the 14th century. Look out for the wooden panels inscribed with the Ten Commandments and the grand 14th-century tomb of local landowner Thurston de Bower, depicted in full medieval armour. It's 8 miles east of Buxton, linked by bus 66 (£4, 25 minutes, every two hours Monday to Saturday).

Bus 173 links Tideswell with Bakewell (£3.10, 30 minutes, every two hours daily).